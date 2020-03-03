Breaking
Firefighters called to large fire just off the A13 in Rainham
PUBLISHED: 17:34 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 03 March 2020
Archant
At least two fire engines have been called to a large fire in Rainham that has resulted in clouds of black smoke visible for miles this evening.
The London Fire Brigade has confirmed that fire engines from Dagenham and Hornchurch stations were called to reports of a fire in Askwith Road at 5.21pm.
A spokeswoman added: "It appears to be rubbish or trees alight and firefighters remain on scene at the moment."
More to follow.