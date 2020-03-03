Breaking

Firefighters called to large fire just off the A13 in Rainham

Smoke from the fire is visible for miles around. Picture: Adriana Elgueta Archant

At least two fire engines have been called to a large fire in Rainham that has resulted in clouds of black smoke visible for miles this evening.

The London Fire Brigade has confirmed that fire engines from Dagenham and Hornchurch stations were called to reports of a fire in Askwith Road at 5.21pm.

A spokeswoman added: "It appears to be rubbish or trees alight and firefighters remain on scene at the moment."

More to follow.