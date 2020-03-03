Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Firefighters called to large fire just off the A13 in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 17:34 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 03 March 2020

Smoke from the fire is visible for miles around. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Smoke from the fire is visible for miles around. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Archant

At least two fire engines have been called to a large fire in Rainham that has resulted in clouds of black smoke visible for miles this evening.

You may also want to watch:

The London Fire Brigade has confirmed that fire engines from Dagenham and Hornchurch stations were called to reports of a fire in Askwith Road at 5.21pm.

A spokeswoman added: "It appears to be rubbish or trees alight and firefighters remain on scene at the moment."

More to follow.

Most Read

Havering Council looking to create four new wards and two new council seats in latest ward boundary proposals

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Hornchurch buses on diversion after cyclist injured in car crash

A collision has caused buses to be diverted on Abbs Cross Lane. Picture: Google

Harold Wood crash: Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Upminster woman and 48-year-old man

Tributes left for the victims of the fatal crash in Squirrels Heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: April Roach

Gidea Park newsagents threatened with ‘machete style knife’ as frustrated residents relaunch Neighbourhood Watch

Two men wearing balaclavas stole hundreds of pounds from Raymond Newsagents in Belgrave Avenue on February 23. Picture: April Roach

Marshalls Park Academy awarded ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Marshalls Park Academy. Picture: Google

Most Read

Havering Council looking to create four new wards and two new council seats in latest ward boundary proposals

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Hornchurch buses on diversion after cyclist injured in car crash

A collision has caused buses to be diverted on Abbs Cross Lane. Picture: Google

Harold Wood crash: Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Upminster woman and 48-year-old man

Tributes left for the victims of the fatal crash in Squirrels Heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: April Roach

Gidea Park newsagents threatened with ‘machete style knife’ as frustrated residents relaunch Neighbourhood Watch

Two men wearing balaclavas stole hundreds of pounds from Raymond Newsagents in Belgrave Avenue on February 23. Picture: April Roach

Marshalls Park Academy awarded ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Marshalls Park Academy. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Defenceman Cooper says it’s a ‘proud moment’ to reach a big milestone with Raiders

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper celebrates a goal against Hull with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

Firefighters called to large fire just off the A13 in Rainham

Smoke from the fire is visible for miles around. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Amended timetable on c2c as improvement works take place over Easter

Work will take place on the c2c network over the Easter weekend. Picture: c2c

Soul singers hope to take audience back to golden era of Motown music in Romford

Richie Sampson, Andrew Williams, ET and Roy Bailey from Soul Kinda Wonderful will soon be performing at Romford's Brookside Theatre. Picture: Oram Griffith

5 ways to get the most out of your conservatory

Spend some quality time with the kids this Easter in your new conservatory and entertain them with an extra special egg hunt. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24