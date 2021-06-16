News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Firefighters fight car alight in Romford

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:57 AM June 16, 2021    Updated: 12:01 PM June 16, 2021
The London Fire Brigade has put forward proposals to axe 13 fire engines - including one from Stratford - to save £11million

Firefighters were called to a car alight in Romford this morning.  

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to Rom Valley Way at 9.18am and managed to get the fire under control by 9.41am.  

One fire engine from the Romford Fire station attended the scene.  

A spokesperson for LBF has said “no injuries” have been logged and an “indication of the cause” is unknown.  

London Fire Brigade
Romford News

