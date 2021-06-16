Firefighters fight car alight in Romford

Published: 11:57 AM June 16, 2021 Updated: 12:01 PM June 16, 2021

Firefighters were called to a car alight in Romford this morning.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to Rom Valley Way at 9.18am and managed to get the fire under control by 9.41am.

One fire engine from the Romford Fire station attended the scene.

A spokesperson for LBF has said “no injuries” have been logged and an “indication of the cause” is unknown.