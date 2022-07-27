News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Significant area of grassland' destroyed in Havering fire



Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:07 PM July 27, 2022
Updated: 4:13 PM July 27, 2022
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a grass fire near Rainham Road - Credit: Archant

Around 40 firefighters tackled a grass blaze in Havering today.  

Six London Fire Brigade (LFB) engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a grass fire near Rainham Road, opposite the Albion pub, on July 27. 

In just under an hour the fire was under control, just after 3.40pm, but a "significant area of grassland" has been destroyed.

The cause of the blaze will be investigated. 

It comes after firefighters were called to a grass fire on July 22 in Sandy Lane, Aveley - a short distance from Wennington, where 16 homes were destroyed on July 19.  

A mother-of-three told this newspaper how her home was gone “within two minutes” after the blaze tore through the Havering village.  

The incident came as temperatures exceeded 40C in London for the first time and resulted in LFB announcing its busiest day since World War Two.  




