Harold Wood fire sparks panic among 999 callers

Two sheds and a tree were damaged by a fire that caused alarm in Harold Wood last night.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) took 33 999 calls to the blaze on The Ridgeway near to Gallows Corner just after 9pm.

Crews had the blaze under control within an hour.

As the UK enters another heatwave, firefighters have warned that sizzling temperatures increase the risk of fires.

When temperatures rise, there becomes a very real risk of grass fires, and the LFB has already attended more than 1,430 grass and open land fires across the city this year affecting grassland, canal and riverbank vegetation, scrubland, parks, playgrounds, crops and woodland.

About 350 of those were in domestic gardens and with prolonged periods of hot weather, there is a concern these numbers will rise.

Common causes of grass blazes include carelessly discarded cigarettes or matches as well as rubbish left lying around such as glass bottles, which can start fires by magnifying the sun’s rays.

To reduce the risk of fire make sure your rubbish is safely thrown away and your cigarettes are always properly disposed of.