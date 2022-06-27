Fire which destroys Rainham flat 'caused by laptop'

A fire which destroyed a flat in Rainham is thought to have been caused by a laptop - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A fire which destroyed a flat in Rainham is thought to have been caused by a laptop.

About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze - which occurred on the first floor of a residential block in Lower Mardyke Avenue - after they were called at 3.20pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, June 26).

One man left the building with a neighbour before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived at the four-roomed flat.

The blaze was under control within an hour-and-a-half.

Station commander Jim Chapman, who was at the scene, said: "Due to the nature of the fire, the electricity supply to the road had to be shut down whilst crews worked as quickly as possible to make the scene safe."

The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental and involved a laptop.

Chargers and charging devices should never be covered, advised the LFB.

They also recommend that the charger that came with electrical items is used, and that any replacements should be a branded, genuine product from a trusted supplier.

Devices should not be left continuously on charge after the charge cycle is complete, and phones should not be left plugged in overnight.