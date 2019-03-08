Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Rainham fire: MP Jon Cruddas praises firefighters as underground blaze burns on into sixth day

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 July 2019

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Archant

Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has praised the "fantastic" work of the borough's firefighters who continue to tackle the grass fire that broke out on Friday before spreading to waste dumped on the site.

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFireDiggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

The fire broke out on grass in Launders Lane just after 1.15pm on Friday and spread to a pile of mixed waste.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) on Monday issued a warning to nearby residents, urging them to keep doors and windows closed while the fire continued to burn.

On Tuesday evening a large plume of black smoke could still be seen for miles as the flames once again flared up.

The Recorder understands that as of this morning (Wednesday, July 7) the fire is still burning, predominantly underground where most of the LFB's equipment is unable to reach it.

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFireDiggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

It is believed fire crews will remain at the site, dampening down hotspots on the surface with water as they break out from the underneath piles of the mixed waste.

You may also want to watch:

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas revealed his office has been contacted a number of times this week by residents who fear the fire has released dangerous pollutants from the former landfill site into the air - something which has not yet been confirmed by the fire brigade.

Mr Cruddas said: "I commend the work of our local firefighters, who have done a fantastic job so far trying to contain the fire in tough conditions.

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFireDiggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

"I have had a number of emails from residents living nearby who are rightfully concerned about the temporary impact on air quality.

"I have contacted the council today seeking assurances that the site is being investigated for potential hazardous pollutants, which I hope the council will relay to residents in the area."

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were involved at the height of the blaze and columns of thick dark grey and white smoke could be seen from as far away as neighbouring boroughs throughout the weekend.

At its height, approximately two hectares of grass and a pile of mixed waste were alight.

The fire brigade took 15 calls about the incident.

On Monday, the LFB confirmed diggers were being sent into the site to help overturn waste to try and give firefighters

Related articles

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Kandi inspires Daggers to Concord victory

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates scoring a hat-trick (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rainham fire: MP Jon Cruddas praises firefighters as underground blaze burns on into sixth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Delays and cancellations on c2c services due to broken down train at West Ham

c2c services are being terminated at Barking due to a broken down trail at West Ham. Picture: c2c

Havering and Brentwood charity for bereaved children celebrates 30 years

HBBS Counselling was awarded the Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) on Friday, July 5. Picture: Richard Burch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists