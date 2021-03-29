News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hornchurch house fire caused by 'barbecue gone wrong'

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 1:09 PM March 29, 2021   
A barbecue went wrong yesterday and caused a fire in Hornchurch.

A barbecue went wrong yesterday and caused a fire in Hornchurch - Credit: Google

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a Hornchurch house fire which is believed to have been caused by a barbecue.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called after 25 reports of a house fire yesterday evening

The conservatory was destroyed and some of the ground floor and exterior of the house in Rochester Road was damaged by the blaze.

It is believed to have been caused by wind blowing flames from a barbecue into a house, and four people had left before the firefighters arrived.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “On arrival crews were faced with flames spreading inside the house and up the external side of the building from the barbecue in the garden.

“If you’re having a barbecue, it’s vital that you place them on level ground, far away from anything that could catch fire, like sheds, fences or trees and out of the reach of children or pets.

"Make sure you keep them outdoors and never barbecue on a balcony."

London Fire Brigade
Hornchurch News

