Fire crews tackle blaze at Rainham block of flats

Around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat in Broadis Way, Rainham on Sunday night. Photo: LFB Archant

Firefighters spent an hour and a half tackling a blaze on the fourth floor of a block of flats in Rainham last night.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesman confirmed four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a flat in Broadis Way at just after 10pm on Sunday, March 31.

He added: “Part of a four roomed flat on the fourth floor of the five-storey block was damaged by the fire.

“One man left the property before the brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.”

The fire was under control by 11.27pm.

Fire crews from Dagenham, Harold Hill and Barking fire stations attended the scene.

There is currently no confirmation of the cause of the fire.