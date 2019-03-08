Firefighters rescue deer stuck in railings in Harold Hill
PUBLISHED: 08:40 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 25 October 2019
Archant
Firefighters came to the rescue after a young deer got itself stuck in railings in Harold Hill.
You may also want to watch:
Romford firefighters were called around 11pm last night (Thursday, October 24) to Dagnam Park Drive to reports of a deer stuck in the railings to Central Park, opposite Drapers' Brookside Junior School.
Firefighters saved the deer by widening the railings and their important job of the night was done in 10 minutes.
Romford fire station said it was the second incident involved a deer that they have attended this week.