Firefighters rescue deer stuck in railings in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 08:40 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 25 October 2019

The deer had got stuck in the railings to Central Park in Harold Hill. Picture: Google

The deer had got stuck in the railings to Central Park in Harold Hill. Picture: Google

Archant

Firefighters came to the rescue after a young deer got itself stuck in railings in Harold Hill.

Romford firefighters were called around 11pm last night (Thursday, October 24) to Dagnam Park Drive to reports of a deer stuck in the railings to Central Park, opposite Drapers' Brookside Junior School.

Firefighters saved the deer by widening the railings and their important job of the night was done in 10 minutes.

Romford fire station said it was the second incident involved a deer that they have attended this week.

Firefighters rescue deer stuck in railings in Harold Hill

