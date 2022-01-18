News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fire crews free trapped driver after Hornchurch car crash

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:26 PM January 18, 2022
Fire crews freed a driver who was trapped inside their vehicle, after a crash between two cars in Elm Park Avenue, Hornchurch

Fire crews freed a driver who was trapped inside their vehicle after a crash between two cars in Hornchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called just after 7am today - Tuesday, January 18 - to reports of two vehicles in collision in Elm Park Avenue.

London Fire Brigade fire fighters released one man who was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance crews.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two fire engines and around ten firefighters from Hornchurch and Dagenham fire stations attended the incident.

The incident was over for firefighters by 8am.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service shortly after 7am on Tuesday, January 18 to reports of a collision involving two cars on Elm Park Avenue in Hornchurch.

"It doesn’t appear there’s anything untoward so it’ll be for their insurance companies to sort out."

