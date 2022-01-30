News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Ten flee fire as it engulfs the entire roof of Rainham house

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:05 AM January 30, 2022
Updated: 11:12 AM January 30, 2022
The roof of the house in Bulmer Walk, Rainham, was destroyed by the fire

The roof of the house in Bulmer Walk, Rainham, was destroyed by the fire - Credit: London Fire Brigade

The cause of a fire, which engulfed the entire roof of a terraced house in Rainham in the early hours this morning, is under investigation. 

The blaze at the property in Bulmer Walk had spread to the roof of a neighbouring house and 10 people had fled the homes, before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called just before 2am today - January 30.

About 60 firefighters using eight engines had the fire under control within two hours. 

Crews from Wennington, Hornchurch, Barking, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations tackled the fire in Bulmer Walk, Rainham

Crews from Wennington, Hornchurch, Barking, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations tackled the fire in Bulmer Walk, Rainham - Credit: London Fire Brigade

The crews from Wennington, Hornchurch, Barking, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations were expected to remain at the scene throughout the night, as they carried out salvage operations to safely recover belongings as swiftly as possible and to minimise damage. 

Photos shared by the LFB showed the devastation wreaked by the blaze. 
 

Crews from Wennington, Hornchurch, Barking, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations tackled the fire in Bulmer Walk, Rainham

Crews from Wennington, Hornchurch, Barking, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations tackled the fire in Bulmer Walk, Rainham - Credit: London Fire Brigade


London Live News
Rainham News
Romford News
Havering News

Don't Miss

Delivery driver in SBL-branded high-viz squatting to urinate.

Hornchurch mother's outrage at delivery drivers urinating on her house

Daniel Gayne

person
Isla Caton, two, is battling neuroblastoma. Picture: Nicola Caton

London Live News

Isla Caton 'gains her angel wings' after five-year cancer battle

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Elm Park Avenue, where the restaurant is based.

Havering Council

Restaurant rejects licensing advice over late opening application

Daniel Gayne

person
John Avers, 47, died in a car park in Whalebone Lane, Dagenham.

London Live News

'I just shut my eyes': Murder accused tells of moment he ran over victim

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon