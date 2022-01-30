The roof of the house in Bulmer Walk, Rainham, was destroyed by the fire - Credit: London Fire Brigade

The cause of a fire, which engulfed the entire roof of a terraced house in Rainham in the early hours this morning, is under investigation.

The blaze at the property in Bulmer Walk had spread to the roof of a neighbouring house and 10 people had fled the homes, before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called just before 2am today - January 30.

About 60 firefighters using eight engines had the fire under control within two hours.

Crews from Wennington, Hornchurch, Barking, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations tackled the fire in Bulmer Walk, Rainham - Credit: London Fire Brigade

The crews from Wennington, Hornchurch, Barking, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations were expected to remain at the scene throughout the night, as they carried out salvage operations to safely recover belongings as swiftly as possible and to minimise damage.

Photos shared by the LFB showed the devastation wreaked by the blaze.



