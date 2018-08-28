Video
Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub
PUBLISHED: 08:55 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 17 January 2019
Archant
A storage shed at the back of a Romford pub caught fire last night.
Fire crews were called to a fire close to the Durham Arms pub in Brentwood Road at around 7.40pm on Wednesday, January 16.
A single storey outbuilding caught alight and there was 100 per cent damage to the building.
Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson
No-one was injured in the fire and fire crews left the scene shortly after 9.30pm.
Police also attended the scene and enquiries into the cause of the fire remain ongoing.