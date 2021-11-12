Fire breaks out in Maxwell Road near Queen's Hospital

Breaking

A fire broke out in a bin storage shed in Maxwell Road, near Queen's Hospital in Romford, earlier this afternoon (Friday, November 12).

A fire which broke out in Maxwell Road near Queen's Hospital earlier today is now under control.

Three fire engines - and around 25 firefighters - answered six calls to the blaze, which broke out in the bin storage shed of a five-floor building in Maxwell Road.

Firefighters attended the ground-floor fire at 1.11pm, which was declared under control just after 2pm.

The London Fire Bridge confirmed that the bin storage shed has been 50 per cent damaged by the fire.

More information to follow.