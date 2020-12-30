Search

Forty firefighters tackle fire at Rainham waste incinerator

PUBLISHED: 09:44 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 30 December 2019

Firefighters tackle fire at Rainham waste incinerator plant. Picture: Ken Mears

Firefighters tackle fire at Rainham waste incinerator plant. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A waste incinerator plant in Rainham was damaged by a fire on Sunday.

Six fire engines were called to the fire at a waste incinerator plant in Creek Way on December 29.

A small area of the plant was damaged by the flames and there will be an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 1pm and the fire was under control by 4.40pm.

Fire crews from Harold Hill, Dagenham, Barking and East Ham attended the scene.

