Five tonnes of waste destroyed in Rainham recycling plant fire

PUBLISHED: 15:06 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 17 December 2019

A photograph of a previous blaze in Ferry Lane, Rainham, from afar. Picture: Steve Window

Archant

Five tonnes of mixed recyclables were completely destroyed in a late-night blaze at a Rainham industrial site over the weekend, the London Fire Brigade has confirmed.

An LFB spokesman confirmed that six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the fire at a waste recycling plant on Ferry Lane in Rainham in the early hours of Saturday, December 14.

He added: "Around five tonnes of mixed recyclable waste in open air was completely destroyed by the blaze."

Firefighters were called at 12.50am and the fire was under control by 01.42am.

Fire crews from Barking, Dagenham, Wennington and Hornchurch fire stations attended the incident.

