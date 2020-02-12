Six fire engines called to Rainham blaze
PUBLISHED: 10:02 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 12 February 2020
Archant
The roof of a Rainham industrial unit was destroyed in a fire last night.
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to reports of a blaze in a single-storey workshop in Lambs Lane North at 8pm on Tuesday, February 11.
Police also attended the scene at 9pm to assist with the fire.
Ashlie Middleton told the Recorder: "My autistic son has very sensitive hearing said he could hear fire - I couldn't hear anything.
"He looked out the loft window and could see the flames."
One unit and the roof of the workshop were destroyed by the fire.
There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The London Fire Brigade had the fire under control by 9.40pm.
Fire crews from Harold Hill, Dagenham, Hornchurch, Barking, East Ham and Ilford fire stations attended.