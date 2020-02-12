Search

Advanced search

Video

Six fire engines called to Rainham blaze

PUBLISHED: 10:02 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 12 February 2020

Six fire engines were called to a blaze in Lambs Lane North, Rainham on Tuesday, February 11. Picture: Ashlie Middleton

Six fire engines were called to a blaze in Lambs Lane North, Rainham on Tuesday, February 11. Picture: Ashlie Middleton

Archant

The roof of a Rainham industrial unit was destroyed in a fire last night.

The roof of a workshop in Lambs Lane North was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Ashlie MiddletonThe roof of a workshop in Lambs Lane North was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Ashlie Middleton

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to reports of a blaze in a single-storey workshop in Lambs Lane North at 8pm on Tuesday, February 11.

Police also attended the scene at 9pm to assist with the fire.

Ashlie Middleton told the Recorder: "My autistic son has very sensitive hearing said he could hear fire - I couldn't hear anything.

"He looked out the loft window and could see the flames."

One unit and the roof of the workshop were destroyed by the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The London Fire Brigade had the fire under control by 9.40pm.

Fire crews from Harold Hill, Dagenham, Hornchurch, Barking, East Ham and Ilford fire stations attended.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Romford man jailed for ‘terrifying’ burglary in York Way Estate

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Romford man jailed for ‘terrifying’ burglary in York Way Estate

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hutton Village care home resident celebrates 104th birthday

Maud blowing out four candles for her 104th birthday. Picture: Bupa Hutton Village Care Home

Six fire engines called to Rainham blaze

Six fire engines were called to a blaze in Lambs Lane North, Rainham on Tuesday, February 11. Picture: Ashlie Middleton

Isthmian League: Romford 3 Brentwood 2

Gabriel Adelowo of Romford scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

Revealed: Havering Council paid out more than £270,000 in settlement agreements to former employees last year

FOI data secured by the TaxPayers' Alliance shows how much money local authorities have spent on settlement agreements. Picture: PA Images / Dominic Lipinski.

Havering Sports Council award winners revealed

Havering Sports Award winners (Pic: Jacob Ranson)
Drive 24