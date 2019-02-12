Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

London Fire Brigade crews spend four hours battling huge blaze at Rainham industrial state

PUBLISHED: 10:31 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 02 March 2019

Around 80 firefighters were called to a blaze at a Rainham industrial estate late on Friday night. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Around 80 firefighters were called to a blaze at a Rainham industrial estate late on Friday night. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Archant

Almost 100 firefighters and police officers were called to a massive fire at a Rainham industrial estate last night (Friday, March 1).

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesman confirmed 80 firefighters were called to the estate, just off Ferry Lane, at 10.46pm.

The blaze was very visible and the brigade’s control officers took around 15 calls to the fire.

Around 80 firefighters were called to a blaze on a Rainham industrial estate last night. Photo: LFBAround 80 firefighters were called to a blaze on a Rainham industrial estate last night. Photo: LFB

Station Manager Keith Carmichael, who was at the scene, said: “A large pile of metal and plastic was alight but the fire was outside rather than in any of the industrial units and we worked hard to ensure it didn’t spread to any of the estate buildings.

“While it caused a lot of a smoke, it was a still night so the plume did not drift and the industrial estate is not close to any residential areas. “

Around 80 firefighters were called to a blaze on a Rainham industrial estate last night. Photo: LFBAround 80 firefighters were called to a blaze on a Rainham industrial estate last night. Photo: LFB

Crews were at the scene for a number of hours into the early morning.

Twelve fire engines tackled the fire from stations including Wennington, Barking and Hornchurch fire stations.

Around 80 firefighters were called to a blaze at a Rainham industrial estate late on Friday night. Photo: @MPSSpecialsAround 80 firefighters were called to a blaze at a Rainham industrial estate late on Friday night. Photo: @MPSSpecials

They had the fire under control by 2.53am on Saturday.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Most Read

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Neighbours rushed to help after hearing screams of teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

London Fire Brigade crews spend four hours battling huge blaze at Rainham industrial state

Around 80 firefighters were called to a blaze at a Rainham industrial estate late on Friday night. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Stormy weather

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford

Urchins will not be reading into Margate’s position as they look to extend streak

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists