London Fire Brigade crews spend four hours battling huge blaze at Rainham industrial state

Around 80 firefighters were called to a blaze at a Rainham industrial estate late on Friday night. Photo: @MPSSpecials Archant

Almost 100 firefighters and police officers were called to a massive fire at a Rainham industrial estate last night (Friday, March 1).

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesman confirmed 80 firefighters were called to the estate, just off Ferry Lane, at 10.46pm.

The blaze was very visible and the brigade’s control officers took around 15 calls to the fire.

Station Manager Keith Carmichael, who was at the scene, said: “A large pile of metal and plastic was alight but the fire was outside rather than in any of the industrial units and we worked hard to ensure it didn’t spread to any of the estate buildings.

“While it caused a lot of a smoke, it was a still night so the plume did not drift and the industrial estate is not close to any residential areas. “

Crews were at the scene for a number of hours into the early morning.

Twelve fire engines tackled the fire from stations including Wennington, Barking and Hornchurch fire stations.

They had the fire under control by 2.53am on Saturday.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.