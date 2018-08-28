Search

Firefighters tackle blaze at Rainham energy production plant

PUBLISHED: 11:06 07 January 2019

Fire crews from Wennington, Barking and Hornchurch were called to the fire in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham at 8.08am on Monday, January 7. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Firefighters were called to a fire at an energy production plant in Coldharbour Lane this morning.

Fire crews from Wennington, Barking and Hornchurch were called to the fire at 8.08am on Monday, January 7.

The fire was under control at around 9.40am.

A gas turbine inside a shipping container was damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and due to an electrical fault.

