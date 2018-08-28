Firefighters tackle blaze at Rainham energy production plant

Fire crews from Wennington, Barking and Hornchurch were called to the fire in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham at 8.08am on Monday, January 7. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Firefighters were called to a fire at an energy production plant in Coldharbour Lane this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews from Wennington, Barking and Hornchurch were called to the fire at 8.08am on Monday, January 7.

The fire was under control at around 9.40am.

A gas turbine inside a shipping container was damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and due to an electrical fault.