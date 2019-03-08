Four fire engines called to tackle grass fire in Rainham
PUBLISHED: 09:33 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 30 August 2019
Archant
Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to a grass fire in Rainham last night (Thursday, August 29).
Crews were called to Rainham Road just before 8pm to reports of a fire in the middle of a field.
Two hectares of shrubland and trees were damaged by the blaze.
Crews from Hornchurch, Wennington and Dagenham attended and the fire was put out by 9.39pm.