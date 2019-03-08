Search

Advanced search

Four fire engines called to tackle grass fire in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 09:33 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 30 August 2019

Fire crews were called to a grass fire in Rainham Road. Picture: Google

Fire crews were called to a grass fire in Rainham Road. Picture: Google

Archant

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to a grass fire in Rainham last night (Thursday, August 29).

You may also want to watch:

Crews were called to Rainham Road just before 8pm to reports of a fire in the middle of a field.

Two hectares of shrubland and trees were damaged by the blaze.

Crews from Hornchurch, Wennington and Dagenham attended and the fire was put out by 9.39pm.

Most Read

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford’s former co-working space The Retailery to be renamed and taken over by new operator

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Most Read

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford’s former co-working space The Retailery to be renamed and taken over by new operator

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

T20: Porter pleased to help Essex beat Surrey

Jamie Porter celebrates taking the wicket of Mark Stoneman during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

Athletics: Harold Wood members make marks

Harold Wood Running Club members at the latest ELVIS race

Four fire engines called to tackle grass fire in Rainham

Fire crews were called to a grass fire in Rainham Road. Picture: Google

T20: Bopara blast helps Essex see off Surrey

Ravi Bopara of Essex leaves the field at the end of the innings during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

Local government ombudsman upheld 9 of 95 complaints against Havering Council last year

Havering Town Hall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists