Around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a derelict house on Aveley Road in Upminster yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, July 20) - Credit: LFB

Around 25 firefighters tackled a blaze at a derelict house in Upminster yesterday afternoon.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 12.34pm on Wednesday - July 20 - to a property on Aveley Road that had caught fire.

The outside of the derelict end of terrace house was damaged, as was the rear guttering.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade's 999 control officers took 14 calls to the blaze, which was under control by 4.23pm.

Fire crews from Wennington, Hornchurch and Ilford fire stations were at the scene.

This week has proved one of the most challenging in the LFB's history, as the record-breaking heatwave led to a huge surge in fires across the capital.

Havering has been acutely affected, with significant fires in Wennington, Upminster and Hornchurch within less than 24 hours.

An estimated 19 houses - including Claire Taylor's - were destroyed in the Wennington fire, the impact of which has seen a rescue centre set up and fundraising efforts launched.

GALLERY: The 'devastating' impact of the LFB's 'busiest day' since WWII