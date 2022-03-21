News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Vehicles damaged after fire breaks out at car showroom on New Road

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:08 AM March 21, 2022
Fire breaks out at workshop in Rainham, Wennington, yesterday morning - March 20

Images from the London Fire Brigade indicate that the blaze took hold at the Car Realm workshop in Wennington - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A number of cars were damaged after a fire broke out at a Rainham showroom yesterday.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to attend the blaze on New Road just before 10.30am yesterday morning (March 20).

It took more than two hours to get the fire - which took hold in the showroom's scrapyard and emitted thick black smoke into the sky - under control.

Pictures from the London Fire Brigade indicate that the blaze took place at Wennington's Car Realm, and involved 15 motor vehicles.

The fire also involved a number of gas cylinders which were removed due to the possibility of exploding when exposed to heat.

Fire crews from Dagenham, Hornchurch, Wennington, Erith, Stratford, Harold Hill and Plaistow fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Rainham News

