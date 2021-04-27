Man taken to hospital after fire which destroys gazebo and hot tub

Published: 1:49 PM April 27, 2021 Updated: 2:49 PM April 27, 2021

A wooden gazebo with a hot tub in the rear garden of a house in Brockton Close, Romford was destroyed. - Credit: LFB

A man was taken to hospital and a wooden gazebo with a hot tub was destroyed after a house fire in Romford.

Seven people had left the house in Brockton Close when the blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday, April 25, before the London Fire Brigade arrived.

Part of the ground and first floors of the detached house were damaged, as well as the roof, while the gazebo and hot tub in the rear garden were destroyed.

The brigade was called at 2.11am. Four fire engines and 25 crew members attended the scene and had the blaze under control within two hours.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.