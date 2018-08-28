Fingers crossed for Isla! Family, friends and West Ham players praying for Isla Caton this Christmas as they wait to find out if she is cancer free

Isla with her mum, Nicola Caton and dad Michael Hook in front of their Christmas tree at the villa in Barcelona. They have got their fingers crossed Isla will be cancer free at Christmas as they receive results on Friday.

Family, friends and West Ham footballers are just some of the people who have their fingers crossed this Christmas for four-year-old Isla Caton from Hornchurch as this week her mum and dad will find out if her cancer treatments in Barcelona have been working.

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right). Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Isla, from Benets Road, has been battling Neuroblastoma - a rare form of cancer - for nearly two years and in August her mum, Nicola Caton and dad Michael Hook, flew out to Spain with her so she could undergo treatment.

Their “brave little soldier” was diagnosed with Stage Four neuroblastoma in March last year, and following chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments her parents were hoping to get the all clear five months ago, so she could go to America for a potentially cancer curing vaccine.

But following scans and tests, doctors found spots of the cancer on her bones.

Since then Isla has been receiving anti-bodies that will hopefully get rid of the cancer, and today (Friday, December 21) - they will get the results to see if she is cancer free.

Isla with her mum, Nicola Caton and dad Michael Hook in front of their Christmas tree at the villa in Barcelona. They have got their fingers crossed Isla will be cancer free at Christmas as they receive results on Friday.

It will be a different Christmas for Isla and her family, but mum Nicola said it won’t stop them having the usual turkey dinner - with specially flown in stuffing, mince pies and gravy.

As an early Christmas present Isla also got a visit from West Ham stars Mark Noble and Robert Snodgrass, who flew to see her at the hospital where she is receiving treatment.

Family friend Baz Cox also flew over, and brought with him hundreds of Christmas cards - including signed ones from all the West Ham players.

Nicola said: “It will be different but we’ve got to still make lots of memories.

Isla and her mum Nicola Caton and dad Michael Hook, with West Ham footballers Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right). Isla and her mum Nicola Caton and dad Michael Hook, with West Ham footballers Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

“The way of life over here is so different, and it is much more relaxing and I think it’s helped her recover from treatments.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed for the results on Friday, we will hope and pray for Isla and I would ask everyone who has supported us to do the same.”

Back home fundraising is still top of the agenda for members of Team Isla and so far friends, family and volunteers have raised more than £405,000 of the £750,000 target.

To donate towards Isla’s treatment, visit justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/thebradleyloweryfoundation/islacaton