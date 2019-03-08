We Are FSTVL anncounces final line-up for Upminster's ultimate summer party

Techno Warehouse, on the HYTE stage performing at last year's We Are FSTVL 2018 in Upminster. Photo: Andrew Whitton © Andrew Whitton / Fanatic 2018

The legendary Elvin Zedo will be showcasing his new performance in Upminster as We Are FSTVL announces the final line-up for this year’s show.

Now in its seventh year, this year's We Are FSTVL will once again be at the Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Aveley Road, Upminster from Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26.

Regarded as one of the world's best DJs within the garage scene and one of We Are FSTVL's greatest ever headliners, DJ EZ, now formally known as Elvin Zedo, will be storming the stage at the 2019 festival.

With a wide variety of singles, remixes and compilations under his belt, the legendary DJ will be showcasing his new performance for the first time in Upminster.

He will be joined by the likes of Mike Skinner, Majestic, Chase & Status, Basement Jaxx, Craig David, Andy C and Sigma.

Reece Miller, director of We Are FSTVL, said: “Everyone is absolutely buzzing for We Are FSTVL 2019, especially given that it will be our 7th edition, lucky number 7.

“Everyone is excited, the festival goers, the DJs, the stage hosts, staff, suppliers and more are all gearing up for our greatest edition to date.

“Your summer starts right here!”

The award winning festival will see more than 300 acts perform over the bank holiday weekend, including returning favourites Amine Edge & Dance, rising star Ben Sterling, techno star Charlotte de Witte, Saffron Stone and DJ duo Camel Phat.

Amine Ede & Dance will be returning to the Upminster stage for the fifth time. The southern France duo have built their own musical empire which festival goers can enjoy at the bank holiday extravaganza.

Spread out over 30 stages, this year's site is the largest footprint in the festival's history, with two exclusive new bespoke stage structures taking residency onsite.

Music lovers will witness the exclusive debut of 'The Maze', the largest Truss supported stage ever used in the UK.

The Maze stage boasts more light, LED's and lasers than ever seen before to create an exciting backdrop for some of the industry's hottest acts.

To find out further information about the annual festival, visit wearefstvl.com