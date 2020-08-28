Final consultation underway on Havering’s Local Plan

The final public consultation has begun on Havering’s Local Plan after modifications were advised by a planning inspector.

Residents will get the chance until October 12 to offer their views on the proposals, which represent a guide to development in the borough up until 2032.

A council spokesperson said a government planning inspector suggested some changes needed to be made before it can adopt it.

The consultation will gather feedback on the ‘main modifications’ requested by the inspector, with more detail on the plans for housing, parking and the provision of Gypsy and Traveller sites.

Council leader Damian White said: “As Havering begins to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, our new Local Plan will have a key role in shaping the borough’s future.

“This consultation offers residents the final opportunity to give their feedback and I encourage everyone to take part.”

To respond, go to havering.objective.co.uk/portal/lpmm.