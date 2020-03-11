Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics Office for National Statistics

Figures released by the National Office of Statistics has revealed the borough's areas of highest income.

The households with highest income (before housing costs) were predominantly in the south of the borough.

Cranham had an average of £43,000, Upminster at £41,200 and Emmerson Park with £40,700 are in the top per cent of highest household incomes in England and Wales.

Compared to the rest of London, households with similar incomes were found predominantly in west and north London, such as Sands End in Hammersmith with £41,200, Paddington with £42,500 and Canonbury in Islington with £41,600.

The lowest earning wards were Mawneys and Brooklands with an average of £32,700 and Gooshays with £31,900.

In neighbouring Redbridge, the highest earning areas were Snaresbrook, Wanstead and Woodford in the north of borough with £44,700, £45,600 and £38,300 respectively.

Comparatively, parts of Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea also had income averages of around £45,000.

The lowest earning areas were two wards in south Ilford with an average of £28,600 and £30,200.

However almost all of Havering, apart from some of the western wards, averaged between £36,000 and £43,000. Whereas, Redbridge saw most wards average between £28,000 and £36,000, with just a handful of wards over £36,000 showing a bigger contrast between the few highest earning wards and the majority.

London accounted for 39pc of England and Wales' top earning authorities, one-fifth (20pc) of local areas in the south east were in the overall top 10pc, the east of the country and east Midlands with 7pc and 8pc.

Just 1pc from the south west, Wales, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and the north west and none from the north east were in the top 10pc as highest earners.

The average household disposable income by local authority of England and Wales differed by just over £55,000 from the lowest to the highest in the financial year ending 2018, which are the latest figures available.

Although the midpoint of this range is £39,200, only one in 10 local areas had an average household income above this.

The households that had an average income of £22,500 and £39,200 were 87pc and within this, over one-third were between £28,000 and £33,600.