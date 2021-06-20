Dear Dad: Father's Day messages

Published: 8:30 AM June 20, 2021 Updated: 8:44 AM June 20, 2021

A young builds some Lego with his dad at home - Credit: PA Images

To mark Father's Day, children from Newton's Primary School, in Rainham, have written special messages to their dads and other loved ones.

Some pupils at Newton's busy writing their Father's Day messages - Credit: Newton's Primary School

Duckling class

O Emmanuel. I like to play in the garden with my Dad and go to the park. love Rachel

M Blerim. My Dad cuddles me to and he takes me to the park. love Adem

C Dalibor. My Daddy loves me. I love my Dad. love Nikolina

F Muhammad. I like playing teddy bears and rabbits with my Daddy. love Alisha

J Baker. I like playing Spiderman with Daddy! love Ahmad

D Michael. My Daddy is working Love Rose

B Alfred. Daddy, Daddy!! Love Esoso

S Evan. My Daddy I love him. Love Magdalena

M Zameer. Daddy makes me pancakes and chicken nuggets. Love Aliyah

H Frankie. I watch TV with Daddy and play Thomas games. Love Zaydon

I Osman. I like reading stories with my Daddy. love Albraa

H Andrew. I do pictures for my Daddy. love Ellie

J Syed Ali, My Dad goes with me to the park. We play on the slide. love Wareesha

S John. Daddy likes driving the car. love Damian

D Ishmel. I like playing games with Daddy. We play frogs! love Roe

A Kofi, I watch paw patrol with Daddy. love Evan

S Dhananjaya. Puppa likes reading his book. He takes me to the park. love Aarya

L Tamazi. My Daddy cuddle me all the time. Love Alex

I like cuddles with my Grandad. Love T-Jay

DP Darren. Happy Father’s Day. Love Antonio

We make cakes. Love Aradhya

B Scott. My Grandad gets me toys and I play barbies with him. Love Olivia C

A Marian. I love cuddling my Mummy. Love Amara-Rae

R Mokhlesur. I like playing games with my Daddy. Love Mashiyat

A Robert. We play football. Love Reion

Mice Class

A Sean – Daddy I love you, Love from Logan xx

A Reshi – You are my best friend, Love from Hamnah xx

A Haider Ali – I love my Daddy, Love from Zayn xx

A Muhsin – Love you so much, My Daddy, Love from Elif xx

B Colin – Daddy you help me all the time, Love from Skye xx

B Gautham – I love you Daddy, Love from Harini xx

B Jamil – Love you have a nice day, Love from Zahra xx

B Matt – Grandad you are lovely, Love from Kyle xx

C Mesbah – My lovely Daddy, Love from Sahil xx

D Sokol – I love you so much, Love from Eliza xx

E Farren – Best Daddy, Love from Farren xx

H Stephen – Best Daddy, Love from Thomas xx

H David – You are the best Dad, Love from Tommy xx

L Sim – I love you Daddy, Love from Kashae xx

K-H Philip – Love you lots, Love from Anabelle xx

M Stefan – Best Daddy, Love from Leonardo xx

N David – I love you Daddy, Love from Bella xx

M Claude – Happy Father’s Day, Daddy, Love from Promesse xx

O Bamigbe Ebhenezer – My Daddy!! Love from Raphealla xx

O Bamigbe Ebhenezer – Best Daddy! Love from Michael xx

O Percy – I love you Daddy, Love from Kiana xx

J Wesley – I love you so much Daddy, Love from Shayanna xx

S Neil – I love you lots Daddy, Love from Matilda xx

S Abullais – I love you very much, Love from Arya xx

U Matthew – Daddy, I love you so much, Love from Ares xx

W Bryce – Have a happy day Daddy, Love from Ella-Louise xx

H Frankie – You are the best Dad, Love from Naylaa xx

Hedgehog class

A Prince – I love you Daddy. Abraham

A Robert – Fantastic Daddy. Dolly

B Lee – Daddy I love you lots. Phoebe

G Jason – You are the best Daddy. Kaela

I Fahad – Dad, I love you. Afnan

R Rashadur – Dad, I love you. Niftiha

S Bhupinder – You make me happy when we play in the garden. Navroz

M Tahir – Thank you for playing with me. Dayim

M Mohamad – I love my Dad. Arafat

S Abdu – Have a good day Daddy. Zoya

N Christopher – I love you so much Daddy. Maya

N Aaron – Have a good day Dad. Mikayla-Rose

J Julius – I love you and you’re the best daddy. Annelise

U MD – Dad I love you very much. Inaaya

S Aaron – Daddy I love you. Ethan

S Shahrukh – I love you Daddy. Jumaimah

S Dimitry – I love you. Ekaterina

G Ron – I love you Grandad. Lillibelle

M Steven - I love you Daddy. Paisley

X Daddy – Daddy I love you. Autumn-Rose

I Mindaugas – I love my dad. Denas

G Hollie – I love you. Anniyah-Li

S Chelsea – Love you. Ollie

Squirrels Class

A father and son enjoying some time together - Credit: Archant

S Abdul - I love you! You are the best dad. Happy Father’s day, love Samim xx

J Mohamud - Happy Father’s Day! You are the best dad in the world from Adam xx

M Shamin - Happy Father’s day! I love you so much, you are the best, from Shenan xx

T Sasee - Happy father’s day I love you so much love from Amayra xx

A Ali - You’re the best dad in the world love from Khalid xx

M Prapasara - To mum, Happy Father’s day! Love from Harry xx

W Aron - Happy Father’s day you are the best love from Davey xx

O Syed - Happy Father’s day! You are the best dad, from Ayaan xx

U Abul - Dear daddy, I love you. Happy father’s day, love from Rayyan xx

K Bilal - I love you daddy and happy father’s day love from Aaban xx

M Hussain - Happy father’s day you are the best dad from Abyad xx

I Khoyrul - Dear dad I love you a lot Happy father’s day from Aryan xx

I Osman - I love you a lot! You are the best dad and keep me safe, love from Omar xx

E Chris - I love you. You are the best dad in the world happy father’s day from Isabella xx

T Alain-Roger - Happy father’s day! I love you dad, from Anais xx

B Judithe to mum happy father’s day love from Samuel xx

D Jason - I love you, happy father’s day love from George xx

W Harrison - I love you! Happy father’s day, love Autymn xx

A Faisal - Dear daddy I love happy father’s day love from Hamza xx

S Leslie - Happy father’s day! I love you to the moon from Layla xx

S Lyubomir - I love you! Happy father’s day, from Nancy xx

T Dean - Happy father’s day! You are the best dad in the world, from Kiera xx

D Justinas - Happy father’s day I love you from Edvin xx

Fox Class

K Assad- Dear Daddy, Thanks for working so hard to get money for me and buying me stuff. Love Ismail x

F Michael- Happy Father’s Day Dad, I hope you have a good day. Love from Oscar x

T Selvacheeralan- To Appa, I love you, thanks for caring for me. Love Midusha x

C Bilal-Ahmed- To Dad, Happy Father’s Day! Love from Suraiyah x

F Qudrat- Happy Father’s Day, thank you for looking after me. Love from Behzad x

M Tahir- To Daddy, I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day. Love from Shahzain x

Grandad- Thank you for helping Mummy look after me. I love you. From Roman x

C Ahmmedur- Dear Dad, Happy Father’s Day. Love Ishaq x

M Blerim- Dear Dad, Happy Father’s Day, thanks for teaching me football skills. From Sami x

H Andrew- To Dad, Thank you for looking after me. Love Jessica x

T Glen- Dear Daddy, I can’t wait to see you. With love Summer x

Grandad- Dear Grandad, Thank you for looking after me. Love from Tommy x

I Waleed- To Daddy, I love you. From Maaz x

C Ryan- To daddy, Thank you for looking after me. I can’t wait to see you. Love from Amelia x

G Daniel- To Dad, Happy Father’s Day. Love from Ruby x

R Stephen- To Dad, Love from Elcie x .

M Kastriot- To Dad, Happy Father’s Day, thank you for looking after me. From Leona x

H Joao- To Dad, Happy Father’s Day. From Luana x

K Philip- To Daddy, Happy Father’s Day. Love from Pip x

Newts Class

A Sanmi – I hope you have a great day. You’re the best dad. Mariola.

A Syed – Happy Fathers Day. Lots of love. Mantasha.

A Haider Ali – To dad, Happy Father’s Day. I love you. You have been a great father to me. Hope you have a great day. Zaki

C Bradley – Happy fathers day. I love you so much. You’re the best dad. Lilly May

D Sokol- Happy fathers day. Amelia.

S Dhananjaya- Dear Dad, you’re the best dad. Thank you for everything you do.

To Daddy, I love you a lot. – James Red.

I love you dad. - Kian Bleu

M Martin- I love you. Have a great day. Holly.

R Abdur- Happy Fathers Day, I love you.

R Kumar Amit – To dad, you’re the best dad in the world. Ameyaa

S Gagandip – Happy Fathers day. Have a nice day. I hope you enjoy it. Manikaran.

T Karim – Happy Fathers Day, I love you so much and I hope you have a good day. Wasila

T Glen. I love you so much. I will make you a nice breakfast and give you a big hug. Olivia.

Meerkats Class

P Oni - I thank you for looking after me when there was no one to look after me.

H Michael -Thank you for caring for me on weekends. I love you. You’re the best and I just wanted to say Happy Father’s day! From Tyler

O Anthony - Thank you for the thing you have done for me, you are the best dad in the world. I love you. Naomi x

I Godfrey -Thank you for the things you do for me you are the best dad in the world, I love you dad Anita x

G Tom - Thank you for being the best grandad ever you're the best one ever to be the great one ever I really love you :)

Z Albert - Thank you for caring about me and helping me with my problems :) xox

K Ulah Asad - thanks for helping me to revise my (quran) and quiada and going to get money chunky dood cheers

S Rayaan - love for loving me more than any other dad

W William - Thank you for everything you have done and caring for me. You are the best in the world. From Ashton

B Chris - thanks for all the things you have done thay are the best things. Love Isla.

P Joulat - l hope you have a good day at work.

B Parminder. Thank you for giving me everything dad you're the best i ever had. Love from Ella xx

A Jamie - I love you so much and thank you from Ariana

F Qudrat - I love you so much thank you for caring about me so much

L Smart - I love you to the moon and back. Love Neve.

S Abu - thank you for taking care of me and working hard so I can eat also sleep from your son Yaqub

DP Darren - I must thank you for everything and caring about me X Sonny

M Muhamed - thanks for taking care of me and helping me do stuff (: <3

M K - I miss you and love you. Thank you for caring and taking care of me

Woodpecker Class

M Ibrahim - Thank you for taking care of me and helping me.

K Dave - thank you love Ollie x

Michael Deitz - thank you so much for taking care of me

Ho W - Dear dad thank you for taking care of me I love you a lot and happy fathers days from Amelia Ho

F Kevin - I love you happy father’s day love Stanley

Danish, Mr - thank you for everything you have done for me so MUCH xoxo love Amna

S Amardeep - thank you for everything you do for me love Ekam xxxx

C Ezeofor - hello dad I wished you were here how are you doing are you alright when are you coming back xxx

A Raphael - Dear dad thank you for what you do for me and my siblings best of wishes love from Ella xxxxx

R Zahid - you did so much for me I would never want another dad

From Abraz x

A Doutu - you have the best dad in the world and I would like to say thank you for taking care of me.

B Ebenezer - Dad you are the best. I thank you for taking care of me. I Love you are the most amazing dad I could ever hope for.

B Lee - You are the best to support our family you always go to work and you do not get much sleep love Tiffany.

M,Mahebub - thank you for everything you have done love Aaban xx

I Saidul thank you so so much for taking care of me love Ariana x :)

S Indrajit -Thank you for the care you take of me every day love from Rishith XXX

T Ephrem - Love you .Happy father’s day! Best wishes Joanna xxxx

O Kiirss - thank you for a wonderful eight years it has been great. I love that you work. Thank you love Ademide xoxo :)

R Steve - Dear dad, have a wonderful father’s day love Albie:) xoxo

Chameleon Class

K Mark- Happy fathers day, love Bailey x

C Les- Happy fathers day, lots of love Mireya x

Mr Ubah- To my dad, you are the best, Love Michael x

Mr Danish- Happy fathers day , love Ahyan x

Ashley- Happy fathers day, love from Jayden x

Penguin Class

Chris – I’m so happy that you are my daddy. Love you lots from Brendan

To Joao – Love you lots! From your son Junior

To Gabriel – I love you so much thank you. From Gabriel

Dear Gabriel – Thank you for taking part in raising me and being their for my when I needed it you are the best and I love you. From Gabriella

To Mohammad – my dad is the best dad ever. Rabiah

Shamin – I love you so much you do so much things for us! Thank you for everything you have done. Shaira

David – I am very happy for what you have done for me so am very thankful that you have provided food and water for me. Love from Temitayo

To Jamie – I love you so much thank you for everything you do for me love you. Lots of love Lilly-Rose

To Bradley – I love you for everything. From Amber

Ricky – thank you for always being there for me and I love you so much. Love from Ellie

To Nick – I love you and you’re the vest dad ever your like a super hero. From Jake

Karim – I love you so much thank you for being the best. Love from Bahia

Andrius – I love you. From Simas

Charlie – dad you are amazing love you a lot from Reggie

Khourul - Dad thank you dad for giving us food and water. Love Aqip

James – Happy father’s day love you lots Evie

Christopher – Love you dad. Happy father’s day. Theo

Crocodiles

Is this message being written for you? - Credit: Newtons Primary School

Gyorgy E: Thank you for everything that you have done for me. I love you in every single way. David

Sam B: Thank you for caring and always being there when I needed you. Alise

Chris B: Thank you for being a great dad. Carmello

Andrew N: Thank you for being the best dad ever. Love Ryan

Sanchez G: Thank you for being a great dad. Thank you for everything you have done for me. Love Naya.

Craig R: Thank you for caring for me! Ruby

Lance T: Thank you for being such a great dad. Max

Islam A: Thank you for being a great dad. From Amy

Andrew H: Thank you for being the best dad. Love from James

William F: Thank you for being a great dad. From Aviel

Raihan T: Thanks for being the greatest dad and the best dad. Rehnuma

Monsuru A: Thank you for being the best dad in the world. Victoria

Muhamed J: Thank you for being a great dad. Ishaq

Aaron S: Thank you for being an amazing person in my life. Love Lillie

Jose A: Thank you for being a great grandpa to us. From Spencer

Azmat A: Thank you for doing everything for me. Love Wania

Joao S: Thank you for being the best dad forever. From Enes

Jason G: Thank you for being the best dad in the world. Jay’J

Dolphin Class

P Roy - Happy father’s day grandad. Have a good Grapadino your best wishes harry xx

N Claud - Dear dad, happy father’s day. Love u so much more than food. You are wonderful thx for being there for me and beside me. From Sephora

O Ebenezer - Dear Daddy, you are the best dad ever. You are funny, loving and important to me you mean everything to me. I love you. Esther

D Chris - Dear daddy. I love you so much you are funny and loving and caring. I love you more than ice-cream and you are fantastic. Summer x

D Chris - Dear dad. I love you so much. You are the best dad in the world. I love you more than youtube. From Skye

C Ann - Dear nan. I love you more than anything and thank you for taking care of me for all these years words cannot describe how much I love you. Harrison

L Jamie - Dear dad. Thanks for taking me football, you are the best.

C Musuam - Dear dad. You are the best and most fabulous dad in the world. You help me in everything and I love you. Love Ismaaeel.

W Peter - Hi dad I love you but you treat me like a mum and dad. I love you dad xxx

K Chris - Dear daddy. I love you your the best dad in the werld. I hap you have a good day. I love you from Jayden.

G Jay - Your the best dad ever! I love you to the moon and back. I love you more than nerf guns which means a lot. Jasper

B Azeem - dear dad, I once had a dream that you could speak but I couldn’t hear what it sounded like I love you dad and when you are sad I am too. Love Simra!

S Lybomir -I love you daddy, your so caring and thoughtful! I love you more than anything! Emily

B Justin - Dear dad. Happy fathers dad! I love you so much and your the best dad ever! Love Lelija!

G Jason - Dear dad you are so kind and persons ever you are the best dad ever

C Musuam - Your the best dad in the world thanks your so cool. Yaqoob

G - Happy father’s day grandad! Your the best grandad ever! You inspire me because your brave and hard working. Love Auguste.

L Paul - Dear dad. Hope you have a good day. You inspire me to be the personI’m now. Thankyou and have a great dad day.

O Anthony - To the best dad ever. Thankyou for everything you do. I love you. Love from Ralphy. You are an inspiration.

Hutchinson - Dear daddy I love you to the moon and bake I love you dad Chloe xx

B Monir - Dear dad. Your the best dad ever in human history i love you very much and your way nice daddy you care for me. Mahim.

N Ceejay-Dear dad. You are the best dad I could ever have. From Micah.

Ml Kevin- Dear dad, you are an amazing dad I hope you have a great day and a lovely fathers day. Love Amaya

R Jay - Dear dad, love you very much thank you for taking care of me and love you. Inaaya

L Claudiu - Dear dad, You are the greatest dad in the world. I know it’s been a rough time but keep your hopes up! Xx from Larisa

Canaries Class

E Martin Happy Fathers day you are the best Dad in the world. James

A Ashraful Happy father’s day dad and thank you for all of the gifts and education you’ve given me. Love Rayyan

A Mum You are the best thing that ever happnt to me. I don’t know what I would do without you x x from Harry

E Farren Happy Fathers day! You are the best dad anyone could ask for. Lots of Love xx Sinead xx

K Imran Happy Fathers day! You are the best dad and I hope you have the best day in your life. Lots of Love xx Durriya xx

E Chris Happy Fathers day Dad! You are such an amazing father! Hope I see you soon. Jason xxxxxxxxx

K Imran HAPPY FATHERS DAY DAD! You are the best dad ever and I love you so much. Lots of Love xxx Hurriya xxx

N David Dad, there are no words to describe how great of a dad you really are. You are the best dad ever and will always be. Lots of love Xx Oscar xX

M Mohammed Happy fathers day, thank you for being an amazing father! You have made a huge impact on my life. You are an amazing person. From Uzma

E James Hi dad happy fathers day!!!!! I Hope you have a nice beautiful day!! Love your most favourite child Justin xxxxx

B Faheem Happy fathers day! Even though your my brother!! Lots of love xx Absar xx

W David Happy father day I hope you have a great day I love you very much lots of love poppy xxxxx

A Philip Happy fathers Day! You are amazing. I hope you have a good day even though I cant see you I love you. Love Esthelle xxx

A Reeshi Happy fathers Day! Words can not express how much I love you. Eesa

R Raihan Happy fathers day, dad! Thank you for every thing you have done for me, lots of love Mohammed

O Shara Happy mothers/Fathers day thanks for every thing you’ve done youre amazing! Love from xx Lacey-Jade xx

P Mark Happy fathers day daddy! Your the best dad I could ever have in the whole world. Love from Roxi xx

B Owen Happy fathers day and the thing you did for me! Love you Natan xxx

A Prince Happy fathers, you are the best Dad in the world from Jeremiah

Ishmail Happy farther day dad you are amazing lots of love from Kye

H Derek Happy Fathers day, I love you to the moon and back, thank you for bring me to dancing. You are the best!!!! Xxx Daisy xxx

P James Happy fathers day I hope you have the best fathers day ever you are amazing dad ever I love you Lots of love Kaydee xxx

M Martin Happy fathers day Dad you are the best. Martin

S Karl To grandad thank you for always being there for me, I love you so much. I’m so lucky to have a Grandad like you Lots of love xxxxxx Lacey xxxxxx

Panda Class

P Roy - Thank you for doing the fathers role for 8 years. I love you and I’m so grateful I have you. Love Summer x

D Les - Happy fathers day. I hope you have a good day. Love Scarlett x

BLee - You're really lazy but if something needs building or moving you're the man to come to. Love, your 5th child - Jayden.

W Jack - I love you and I'm really looking forward to doing more fun things with you. From Ronnie.

S Julian - Happy fathers day, I love you so much and I could not have asked for a better dad. Love from Julez.

A Adiodun - To daddy, I love you with all my heart. I hope you have a good day, love from Ife.

R Gints - 7 galaxies, 7 planets, 7 billion people. How did I get the best dad, happy fathers day. Henry

S Julian - Happy fathers day dad, thank you for being the best ever ! Love you. From Tyeomie.

S Asim - Happy fathers day I love you lots and you are the best dad I could ever have - love you, from Zaara.

Happy fathers day, I hope that you have an amazing day. From Terry

A Saifal - You are the best dad I could have ever wished for. Hopefully you live a healthy life. Shayan

CFlorin - Happy fathers day and I hope you have a great day. Love from Dennis.

Grandad - I know you are not my dad but I see you as my dad, thank you for everything. Love from Ted

Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t know where I’d be without someone like you. Happy fathers day from Gladness.

U Abul - I love you and hope you have a great fathers day. I will always love you. From Farha

S Owais - Dearest dad ever, from awesome Ayaan

A Pedro - Have a great fathers day! I love you. Bianca

B Daniel - I love you so much dad, you are amazing. Happy fathers day ! Daniella

F Mohummed, To dad, happy fathers day, I love you so much. From Zubaida

W Terr - You’re an awesome dad, I appreciate everything you have done for me. Lots of love Lexi x

S Audrius - Happy fathers day dad and have the best day. Love Austeja

Gecko Class