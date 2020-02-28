Police name Upminster woman as one of two people who died in Harold Wood collision

An Upminster woman has been named by police as one of two people who died in a road collision in Harold Wood.

The incident happened at around 1.15pm on Thursday, February 20 in Squirrels Heath Road (A127).

Police said a black Volkswagen Golf was reported to be in collision with pedestrians and seven other vehicles.

Eileen Moria Haskell, 64, was a passenger in one of the cars and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 48-year-old man, from Romford, who was a pedestrian and also pronounced dead at the scene, has not been named at the request of his family, a Met Police spokesman said.

Six other people who were taken to hospital have since been discharged.

The Met are appealing for witnesses to what happened and Det Con Phil Stokes, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ""We need anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information about the events leading up to it to contact police. Any information will be useful and certainly anyone who has dash cam footage could be vital to our inquiry. You can also give information to Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name."

A Brentwood man, 37, who was driving the Volkswagen Golf, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed until mid-March.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact the @MetCC Twitter account, quoting CAD 3570/20FEB.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.