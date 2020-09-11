Motorcyclist dies in Romford crash

A motorcyclist was killed in crash in Romford last night.

Police were called at 9.41pm on Thursday, September 10 to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle at Gallows Corner.

The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old man from Essex, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

The Met’s serious collision investigation unit want to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or the moments before it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 7670/10Sep.