Collier Row's Wellgate Community Farm to host summer games

Wellgate Community Farm has some baby animals for visitors to look at. Archant

Wellgate Community Farm in Collier Row is hosting a series of farm-themed races and games, free to attend following a grant of £9,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund,

The "It's a Knockout" style event with teams of up to six will compete for the "Golden Gnome" in games such as Welly Wanging, Tug O' War, Dress the Farmer and a Sheep Dash.

One of Wellgate's Young Farmers, 12-year-old Imogen Snell came up with the idea to create a unique and fun way to raise funds for the farm.

"I had the idea for the Wellgate Games because I know how important fundraising is to the farm and wanted to do something different from what we usually do," said Imogen Snell.

It's so important to have a place like Wellgate for kids who grow up in towns to have a place like this to go so we can get outdoors and have fun in safe environment."

You may also want to watch:

Since 1982, the farm has offered schools, groups and locals an opportunity to gain insight into the day-to-day of a busy farm and experience working alongside animals such as ponies, cows pigs, goats, poultry, waterfowl, rabbits and guinea pigs.

A primary school teacher and regular farm visitor said: "I feel it is essential that children get frequent and regular opportunities to explore and learn in the outdoor environment."

At the farm, they learn how to care for animals and how to plant seeds to produce food, they get a real sense of the hard work that goes into providing them with food and recognise where our food actually comes from."

The National Lottery Community Fund finances ideas that bring communities together and make a difference to people's lives.

Manager of Wellgate, Jon Drane said: "We're delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. "Now, thanks to National Lottery players we're able to hold The Wellgate Games and take forward an idea that was brought to us by a Young Farmer,"

The funding will support a series of outreach activities throughout the summer. Wellgate Games will take place on Saturday, July 6.