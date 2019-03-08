Hornchurch barbers raises money for Saint Francis Hospice in memory of 'caring' Upminster man who died of brain tumour

A fun day was held at Gent & Co Barbers, North Street, Hornchurch, to raise money for Saint Francis Hospice after Chloe Annear's husband died from brain cancer. While he was being looked after at the hospice, the barbers visited to give him a free haircut. Picture: Andrew Ruff Andrew Ruff

A barber's hosted a fun day in memory of a "loving and cheeky" husband and to raise money for the charity that looked after him.

GentCo Barbers, North Street, Hornchurch, invited family and friends of Ross Annear, who died from brain cancer in May, to the shop where they were able to collect donations in charity buckets for Saint Francis Hospice, Havering-atte-Bower.

The barbers also donated 50per cent of all money made from haircuts to the hospice - which was around £600.

Owner David Langley, 30, said: "We had a really great day, it was nice to do something in his memory and have all his family and friends down to support us and raise a lot of money for the charity."

Ross, 29, from Upminster, was diagnosed with a grade II astrocyytoma brain tumour in 2012.

It was found after he had a seizure in bed.

His wife Chloe, who he met in June 2015, said: "He was just amazing, there are too many words to describe him.

"He was fun and caring and loving and cheeky and just the best person.

"Ross always thought I was too good for him and that he couldn't be loved because he was unwell. What he didn't know is he was too good for me and I was lucky to meet him!"

The couple met in 2015. After he proposed in 2017, they got married in November last year but in January, Ross started losing his sight and was completely blind in February.

He was taken care of at home and then moved to Saint Francis Hospice, which looked after him during his final few weeks.

It was here that David, a friend of Chloe's brother, visited to give him a free haircut.

Through her Just Giving page, Chloe has also raised more than £5,000.

She said: "When he [Ross] went blind, his hair was getting longer and longer and we knew he wouldn't have liked it so David kindly came in. It is the nicest thing ever having the fun day.

"It shows you how nice people are and there is a community that comes together when you're in need."

