Family pay tribute to 'loving' Romford man killed after 'heavy object' falls from crane

PUBLISHED: 09:55 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 13 August 2019

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

Sussex Police

The family of a 24-year-old workman who was tragically killed after being struck by a "heavy object" that fell from a crane says he was "the kindest, most loving son".

Jack Phillips, from Romford, died on Thursday, August 8, when he was on a building site at South Cliff Tower, Bolsover Road, Eastbourne.

His family, who have paid tribute to him, said: "Our beloved son Jack was tragically taken from us in a work accident.

"He lived for his football and loved having a laugh and joke with all his friends and was always smiling.

"Jack would always be there to help and was the kindest most loving son. He will be forever missed by us and his two sisters and his girlfriend.

"We now ask that our privacy is respected so that we can grieve in private."

The Health and Safety Executive have been informed and an inquest into his death is due to open in Hastings, today, Tuesday, August 13.

