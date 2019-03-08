Family pay tribute to 'loving' Romford man killed after 'heavy object' falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police Sussex Police

The family of a 24-year-old workman who was tragically killed after being struck by a "heavy object" that fell from a crane says he was "the kindest, most loving son".

For a lot of us football is a family away from our family and for some of us is the only family we got

On Thursday we lost a young member of our family in Jack Phillips

We will miss you kid

Hope the sunday league world comes together to support his family #sundayleague https://t.co/0tFFbi1CHd pic.twitter.com/lBbEJDjvhZ — Barkingside Bulls F.C. (@barkingsidebull) August 13, 2019

Jack Phillips, from Romford, died on Thursday, August 8, when he was on a building site at South Cliff Tower, Bolsover Road, Eastbourne.

His family, who have paid tribute to him, said: "Our beloved son Jack was tragically taken from us in a work accident.

"He lived for his football and loved having a laugh and joke with all his friends and was always smiling.

"Jack would always be there to help and was the kindest most loving son. He will be forever missed by us and his two sisters and his girlfriend.

"We now ask that our privacy is respected so that we can grieve in private."

The Health and Safety Executive have been informed and an inquest into his death is due to open in Hastings, today, Tuesday, August 13.