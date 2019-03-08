Family pays tribute to 'selfless' Hornchurch woman who died while training for charity bike ride

Jay Stone, 29, from Hornchurch, died after she was training for a charity bike ride. Picture: Met Police Met Police

The family of a 29-year-old who died while training for a charity bike ride, have paid tribute to the "selfless, bubbly" woman.

Jay Stone, from Hornchurch, was involved in a collision with a grey Fiat 500 on the A127 at the junction with the A128 on Sunday, June 2.

She sadly died in hospital form her injuries the following day.

Jay was training for her bike ride to raise money for Tommy's, a charity which funds research into stillbirth, premature birth and miscarriage, as well as provides information for parents-to-be.

In a statement, her family said: "Jay was tragically killed in a collision while she was training to complete a 100-mile charity bike ride in honour of Tommy's charity.

"She was a dearly loved daughter, sister, auntie and friend to everyone that knew her.

"Jay worked as a global compliance officer at Ocean Connect who were her second family.

"She was a selfless, bubbly, intelligent girl who loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing and was a fantastic artist.

"All Jay's family members and friends are deeply shocked and saddened by her loss.

"No funeral arrangements have been made at this stage.

"We are finding comfort by continuing to raise as much money on Jay's behalf."

Essex Police are continuing to appeal for information following the collision and if you have information or dash cam footage, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 859 of June 2 or email collisonappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.