Family pays tribute to 'lovely' owner of Hornchurch dry cleaners who died last month

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 June 2019

Owner of Real Clean Dry Cleaners in Hornchurch Kivanc Houssein has died aged 60. Picture: Meliz Houssein

Meliz Houssein

The family of a caring 60-year-old owner of a dry cleaners says he "would have bent over backwards to help anyone".

Kivanc Houssein, better known as Kev to his customers, at Real Clean Dry Cleaners, Station Lane, Hornchurch, sadly died of a heart attack last month.

He first opened the shop more than 30 years ago and during those three decades, has seemed to have left a lasting impression on the community to his family's delight.

His daughter Meliz Houssein, 28, from Chingford, said: "We were shocked but in a good way by how many people said they were going to miss him.

"He wasn't always someone to express himself or talk about his days at work in great detail so it was amazing to hear about how loved he was.

"People have come to the shop, telling us how sorry they are to hear about what's happened, talking about how lovely he was and some came to the funeral or sent flowers as well.

"It's nice for us as a family to see how loved he was."

Son Kayan Houssein, 31, said: "I think he was a big part in the community, because he would always help people, letting them put up posters and flyers in the window, giving other shops help if they needed it.

"I think people really appreciated him."

From supporting other businesses and causes in the borough, to just being a familiar friendly face to talk to, Kev meant a lot to the Hornchurch community.

Meliz says the family will continue his legacy by running the shop.

She said: "He was a wonderful man and a wonderful father.

"He was very intelligent and caring and it's lovely to know his customers thought so too.

"He always did everything he could for me, my brother and our mum but he would have bent over backwards to help anyone. That's just the kind of man he was."

In his memory, the family wishes to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

To give your support by making a donation, visit here

