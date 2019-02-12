Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park. DO NOT CREDIT: Photo: Elaine Bosworth

The family of an Elm Park bus driver who died after an incident last week have paid tribute to an “old school, honest and hardworking family man”.

Alan George Powell, 80, had been visiting family in Southend last Wednesday (February 20) and had stopped by the Royal British Legion on his way home.

It is unclear what happened but police officers on patrol were flagged down by members of the public after Alan was found injured near the zebra crossing at the junction of South End Road and Coronation Drive, around 100 yards away from his home.

He later died in hospital.

His daughter told the Recorder Alan - known by friends as the silver fox - had lived in the area for 43 years, and had been a bus driver in both London and Havering since he was 25, working on a number of routes including the 165, 248 and 365.

After he retired, he also drove school buses for children with disabilities to help out in the community.

She said: “He was a wonderful dad, he looked after us and was always there.

“He loved his family, and was a real old school gentleman, he worked hard all his life and was always happy.

“He was much-loved by all of the family, including his extended family in Southend.

“We will remember him as an honest, hardworking man, and that is why it is so tragic how this has all happened.

“He used to meet lots of people on the buses and he loved his job.

“He had a simple life but he loved it and always had a smile on his face, he was very active for his age and used to walk to meet his friends at the Royal Legion and often spent time in Hornchurch too.

“He’s been taken too soon, we celebrated his 80th birthday party last year and he was surrounded by all his family, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and he loved it.”

Alan’s hobbies including fishing and darts, and she said her dad never grumbled.

Police returned to carry out door to door enquiries in Maybank Avenue on Tuesday, February 26, after a coroner concluded Alan’s injuries were consistent with being in a road traffic collision and requested a further investigation into the circumstances of his death.

His daughter added: “We feel like somebody must have seen something. We think his injuries are from a road traffic collision, and it is not from falling over. We are appealing for anyone who might have seen what happened last week that might be able to help.”

Anyone who might be able to help is asked to contact police by calling 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.