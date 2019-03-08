Family of Councillor Clarence Barrett who died from a cardiac arrest raises money for public access defibrillators

The family of a beloved councillor who died earlier this month are fundraising to raise money for more public access defibrillators which helped to pro-long his life.

Corinne Barrett, the wife of the Upminster and Cranham Residents’ Group leader, Councillor Clarence Barrett’s, has set up a Just Giving page in his memory after he suffered from a cardiac arrest at Havering Town Hall on Friday, February 15.

“Thanks to the people who gave him CPR, the defibrillator at the town hall and the fantastic treatment from the paramedics, we were given more time with him”, she said.

“He made it to Barts [Health NHS Trust] and my daughter had some time to get from university to the hospital which we’re all very grateful for.

“It’s good that defibrillators are in buildings like community centres and schools but they’re not always open.

“People need to be able to get access to a defibrillator when they’re in the middle of the street or walking their dog in the park to help give them the best chance if they do have a heart attack or go into cardiac arrest like Clarence did.”

His family, who want defibrillators to be dotted around Upminster and Cranham, have already raised more than £2,200.

On the Just Giving page, his children wrote: “Councillor Clarence Barrett, our dad, tirelessly devoted his time and energy to the wider community through his work as a councillor, colleague, friend and family man.

“He did so much to help others and he achieved so much.

“He was a kind, caring and selfless man in everything he did.

“The tragic circumstances around our dad’s death have impressed upon us the importance of having quick and easy access to defibrillators in public areas in a time of crisis.

“We feel everyone should have access to a defibrillator given that it is able to perform such vital work.”

Money can also be donated to one of the charities Mr Barrett supported, including First Step, Saint Francis Hospice, Haven House Children’s Hospice and the Bobby Moore Fund at Cancer Research UK.

