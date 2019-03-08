Search

Bowled over by Family Festival of Cricket at Gidea Park and Romford Cricket Club

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 July 2019

Gidea Park and Romford Cricket Club All Stars aged 5-8 celebrate their succss this reason. Picture: Gav Chapman.

Gav Chapman

Hundreds of people came together to celebrate the Cricket World Cup Final with a festival of the game at Gidea Park and Romford Cricket Club on Sunday July 14.

Gidea Park and Romford Cricket Club under 9s and under 11s teams. Picture: Gav Chapman.Gidea Park and Romford Cricket Club under 9s and under 11s teams. Picture: Gav Chapman.

More than 20 teams competed in three cricket tournaments for children aged under 9, under 11 and women.

"To hold the event on the same day as the most dramatic cricket final ever was the icing on the cake", said festival director, Jason Daniels.

Deputy Mayor of Havering, Councillor John Mylod came to the event and presented the children's tournament winners with their trophies and one lucky person won two tickets to the Ashes in September, donated by the English Cricket Board (ECB).

Twinkle, the ECB All Stars Cricket mascot, entertained the festival's youngest children, with face paint,fun and excitement. Other activities included sticky archery, ju jitsu, golf, and the Batfast bowling simulator which also proved popular.

Sam Johnson from Gidea Park and Romford under 9s team hits a six. Picture: Gav Chapman.Sam Johnson from Gidea Park and Romford under 9s team hits a six. Picture: Gav Chapman.

The English team's stunning World Cup final win topped the day off and more than £1,000 was raised for charity, and will be shared between Saint Francis Hospice and the colts junior section of the cricket club.

Jane Frame, director of fundraising and marketing at Saint Francis Hospice thanked Gidea Park and everyone involved for the funds raised,

She said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to Gidea Park and Romford Cricket Club and everyone involved in Sunday's Family Festival of Cricket.

The little cricketers celebrate truimphantly. Picture: Gav Chapman.The little cricketers celebrate truimphantly. Picture: Gav Chapman.

"We are always really grateful when a community event chooses Saint Francis Hospice as their charity to support.

"Every penny really does make a difference and helps bring end of life care to local people when they need it most.

"We hope everyone enjoyed the day, made even better by the win for England!"

Jason Daniels said: "It was a pleasure to showcase Gidea Park and Romford Cricket Club to local people and teams. It was fantastic to see so many people come together to enjoy cricket and other sporting activities.

Sam Riley from Gidea Park and Romford All Stars practises his batting. Picture: Gav Chapman.Sam Riley from Gidea Park and Romford All Stars practises his batting. Picture: Gav Chapman.

"On behalf of the club, I would like to invite all local residents to attend our Friday night training sessions and find out more about junior cricket and beyond."

