Family of Harold Hill SEND specialist honour memory with generous donation to autism charity

Family of the late Norma Hattersley raised £825 for the Sycamore Trust by holding a collection in her honour. Pictured delivering the donation are Norma's mother Ivy Thomas and daughter Jemma Taylor, alongside sister Carla Wall and baby Frankie. Picture: Sycamore Trust Archant

The family of much-loved SEND specialist Norma Hattersley have donated £825 to autism charity Sycamore Trust in her memory.

After Norma – a specialist at the Ravensbourne School in Harold Hill – died at the age of 58, her family chose to hold a collection for a charity close to her heart.

The family settled on the trust because of the impact it has had on Norma’s granddaughter Olivia, who was one of the first children to take part in the Speak With a Picture (SWAP) project.

Norma’s daughter Jemma Taylor, alongside husband Paul, knew how much the specialist appreciated the work done by the trust to help Olivia.

To honour this they asked mourners to make a donation at the funeral, raising £825 in the process.

Later, three generations of the family paid a visit to the Autism Hub in Romford’s Liberty Centre to deliver the donation.