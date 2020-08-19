Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run
PUBLISHED: 09:22 19 August 2020
Jacqueline Fowler
A family is appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old was seriously injured in a Harold Hill hit-and-run.
Johnny Essien-Fowler was cycling when he was hit by a car that did not stop. He was left with a fractured skull, a fracture to his his back. Tests are ongoing to diagnose any further damage.
He was taken by air ambulance to a London hospital where his condition has been deemed non-life threatening, say police.
You may also want to watch:
Mother Jacqueline Fowler said: “Someone must know something and I would urge you to come forward as my son has been very lucky. The next person may not be.”
The collision happened at the junction of Harebell Way/Briar Road, between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday, August 15.
Anyone with any information police on 101, quoting reference CAD7777/15 August.
No arrests have been made at this time.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.