Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

PUBLISHED: 09:22 19 August 2020

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

Jacqueline Fowler

A family is appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old was seriously injured in a Harold Hill hit-and-run.

Johnny Essien-Fowler was cycling when he was hit by a car that did not stop. He was left with a fractured skull, a fracture to his his back. Tests are ongoing to diagnose any further damage.

He was taken by air ambulance to a London hospital where his condition has been deemed non-life threatening, say police.

Mother Jacqueline Fowler said: “Someone must know something and I would urge you to come forward as my son has been very lucky. The next person may not be.”

The collision happened at the junction of Harebell Way/Briar Road, between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday, August 15.

Anyone with any information police on 101, quoting reference CAD7777/15 August.

No arrests have been made at this time.

