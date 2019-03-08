Video

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents 'devastated' by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton Archant

A four-year-old boy was reduced to tears when he learned that he may no longer be able to use the soft play area in Romford Mothercare as the children's store is set to close.

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Parents have expressed their dismay that the soft play area in Mothercare in Rom Valley Way may have to relocate now that the store's UK business has entered into administration.

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch has been visiting the soft play area in Mothercare since he was five-months-old.

The four-year-old described Mothercare as, "the best shop in the world".

His mum, Sherrie Williams, said Lorenzo was heartbroken when she delivered the news that the Mothercare shop might be replaced.

"He's kind of grown up there and he's always loved it," said Sherrie.

Lorenzo had sepsis soon after he was born and had trouble with his walking. He still occasionally uses a wheelchair.

Sherrie said: "The soft play area is where he first started walking.

"The people in there are really lovely.

"I was absolutely devastated when I found out. I didn't think something that was doing so well could close."

The owner of Soft Play Essex which manages the play area in Romford Mothercare told the Recorder that the community was "up in arms".

She said: "It's the place where parents meet other parents for coffee and various other activities within Romford Mothercare.

"It's quite nice that we're always so well regarded within Romford and it's a real shame that we might end up relocating."

Mothercare houses a community room which is often used for birthday parties and it is also used as a meeting place for parents who have had premature babies.

The owner added: "The whole of the Mothercare family is devastated.

"They have people that have worked within the store for years and years.

"We don't know what our future entails and we hope that somebody else might end up buying Mothercare.

"It's heartbreaking for us."