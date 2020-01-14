Fallen tree leaves thousands of Havering homes without power for half an hour

An archive image of a fallen tree on the A12. Picture: Steve Poston. Archant

More than 5,500 properties across Havering were without power for around half an hour on Monday night after a fallen tree brought down overhead cables in the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

UK Power Networks sent a text to a large number of Havering residents at around 9.30pm on January 13 confirming that 5576 properties in and around Havering had had their electricity switched off.

The text read: "As this is emergency work for safety reasons, we're sorry that we were unable to provide you with prior notice."

You may also want to watch:

The UK Power Networks official Twitter page confirmed at 9.47pm that the power outtage was caused by a fallen tree and that homes in Romford, Gidea Park, Harold Wood, Harold Hill and Havering-atte-Bower were affected.

The tweet read: "We're sorry for the powercut in the RM1, RM2, RM3 and RM4 areas.

"This is due to a fallen tree that has bought down some of our overhead cables. Engineers are on the way and we'll advise of a timeframe for supplies to be back on as soon as they have arrived on site and assessed."

By 10.16pm the company had confirmed that engineers had confirmed the power supply was safe and power was being restored to all the affected homes.

The company's website lists the power cut as first being reported at 9.26pm and states that engineers had restored power by 9.56pm.