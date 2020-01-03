Search

Romford's first panto Mother's Golden Goose comes to Brookside Theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 03 January 2020

Hornchurch's Ad Hoc Players will be performing the pantomime Mother's Golden Goose at Brookside Theatre in Romford. Picture: Wendi Sheard

Hornchurch's Ad Hoc Players will be performing the pantomime Mother's Golden Goose at Brookside Theatre in Romford. Picture: Wendi Sheard

Archant

A host of classic fairytale characters pursue a life of adventure in a pantomime coming to Romford's community theatre.

Vernon Watson as Mother Goose, Cally Medina as Little Bo Peep and Sally Kelsey as the Spider in the Mother's Golden Goose pantomime at Brookside Theatre. Picture: Wendi SheardVernon Watson as Mother Goose, Cally Medina as Little Bo Peep and Sally Kelsey as the Spider in the Mother's Golden Goose pantomime at Brookside Theatre. Picture: Wendi Sheard

Brookside Theatre is kicking off the New Year with its first panto, Mother Goose's Golden Christmas which will be performed by the Ad Hoc Players theatre group.

In a far away land of snowy mountains, dark forests and gigantic castles, the famous five; Little Jack Horner (Jay Lancaster), Bo Beep (Cally Medina), Little Miss Muffett (Leanne Taylor), Little Tommy Tucker (Chloe Sealey) and Little Polly Flinders (Lara Duhig) are getting ready for a Christmas with Mother Goose in their Book House.

The Famous Five are desperate for adventure and so they set out on mission to save a magical goose and make it back home to the book in time for Christmas.

Vernon Watson takes on the role of Mother Goose while Ed Shearer plays the villainous Kinda Giant Bossyboots.

Cally Medina as Little Bo Peep and Vernon Watson as Mother Goose in the pantomime Mother's Golden Goose at Brookside Theatre in Romford. Picture: Wendi SheardCally Medina as Little Bo Peep and Vernon Watson as Mother Goose in the pantomime Mother's Golden Goose at Brookside Theatre in Romford. Picture: Wendi Sheard

Wendi Sheard, director of the show, told the Recorder: "We've always wanted to perform a pantomime and this one is great for children.

"All of the characters live with Mother Golden Goose.

"She keeps calling them her little children and they begin to get fed up with it so she decides to come up with a story to entertain them."

You may also want to watch:

Mother's Golden Goose is one of the oldest stories to be turned into a pantomime.

Wendi said: "You've got a lot of recognisable characters with the big bad wolf, a fairy godmother and Humpty Dumpty makes a cameo.

"There's a lot of singing and dancing - it's a very colourful production."

Written by David Wood, Mother's Goose's Golden Christmas was first performed at Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch in the 1980s.

"All of the songs are original," said Wendi.

"The only song people will recognise is We Wish You a Merry Christmas at the start of the show."

The Ad Hoc Players is an amateur dramatics society based in Hornchurch.

Mother Goose's Golden Christmas will be performed at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road from Thursday, January 9 to Saturday, January 11.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 755775 for tickets.

