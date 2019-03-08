Extinction Rebellion comes to Havering after parliament declares climate emergency

Extinction Rebellion protesters In Hyde Park in London. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

An international campaign that protests against climate change has launched a new faction in Havering after parliament declared a climate emergency.

Extinction Rebellion Havering meeting on Monday, June 10.

Extinction Rebellion, known for its recent controversial protests in central London, is holding meetings in Havering to inform people about the climate emergency.

Alice Browne from Extinction Rebellion, said: "We have three demands: for people to tell the truth, to be carbon neutral by 2025 and to get a citizens assembly."

At the meetings there will be a presentation, a talk and a chance for questions.

Extinction Rebellion is looking for volunteers to get involved with art and culture, fundraising and supporting arrestees.

Alice added: "We want to get people involved and to get people to realise what's going on.

"I'm very afraid for the future she [my daughter] has."

A meeting was held last night (Monday 10 June) and another will be held on Friday 14 June, from 12-2pm at Harold Hill library.