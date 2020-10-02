Exhibition splashes Romford’s Mercury Shopping Centre with colour to raise funds for homeless charities

The Mercury Centre

A Romford artist collective has produced a colourful and unique exhibition at Mercury Shopping Centre.

The Mercury Centre

Exotic Blend 11 is curated by Elm Park artist Tashi Khan. Money from sales will be donated to local homeless charities.

The exhibition celebrates “vibrancy, colour and a different of charming styles and techniques” and has been very popular with shoppers, says the Mercury.

Centre manager Spencer Hawken said: “It is uplifting to see something that brightens up your day during these grey and challenging times.

“The work is really vibrant and bold, and there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Tashi says she’s found herself on a mission to brighten up the borough, most recently opening up her garden for a summer show. She has also been working with The Havering Arts Council to “flood their virtual exhibitions with colour”.

She said: “It was great to have a space that is seen by so many people in central Romford.

“With more exhibitions and festivals popping up in the area, and organisations like The Mercury, Havering Arts Council and Havering Changing working on more things to help improve our access to cultural activities I really feel like we can do it!”

Tashi Khan with her work. Picture: The Mercury Centre

Exotic Blend 11 is open for its final week at The Mercury this weekend, ending on October 5. The exhibition is free to see and open from 7am – 10pm daily.