Search

Advanced search

Exhibition splashes Romford’s Mercury Shopping Centre with colour to raise funds for homeless charities

PUBLISHED: 14:56 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 02 October 2020

"Daniel's View" Gallery. Picture: The Mercury Centre

The Mercury Centre

A Romford artist collective has produced a colourful and unique exhibition at Mercury Shopping Centre.

Name tbc. Picture: The Mercury CentreName tbc. Picture: The Mercury Centre

Exotic Blend 11 is curated by Elm Park artist Tashi Khan. Money from sales will be donated to local homeless charities.

The exhibition celebrates “vibrancy, colour and a different of charming styles and techniques” and has been very popular with shoppers, says the Mercury.

Centre manager Spencer Hawken said: “It is uplifting to see something that brightens up your day during these grey and challenging times.

You may also want to watch:

“The work is really vibrant and bold, and there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Tashi says she’s found herself on a mission to brighten up the borough, most recently opening up her garden for a summer show. She has also been working with The Havering Arts Council to “flood their virtual exhibitions with colour”.

She said: “It was great to have a space that is seen by so many people in central Romford.

“With more exhibitions and festivals popping up in the area, and organisations like The Mercury, Havering Arts Council and Havering Changing working on more things to help improve our access to cultural activities I really feel like we can do it!”

Tashi Khan with her work. Picture: The Mercury CentreTashi Khan with her work. Picture: The Mercury Centre

Exotic Blend 11 is open for its final week at The Mercury this weekend, ending on October 5. The exhibition is free to see and open from 7am – 10pm daily.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham boss Moyes set to miss Leicester clash

West Ham United manager David Moyes on the touchline during the Premier League match against Chelsea

West Ham United sign Lionesses youngster Lois Joel

West Ham manager Matt Beard during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Phipps ruled out for the season as Quigley made available for transfer

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Hornchurch bring back record goalscorer George Purcell

George Purcell of Hornchurch (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

FA Cup tie like final to Stow claims Urchins boss Stimson

Joe Christou of Hornchurch and Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020