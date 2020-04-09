Coronavirus: Former Havering mayor urges residents to thank borough’s refuse collectors

Cllr Brian Eagling is calling on people to thank Havering's refuse collectors. Picture: Brian Eagling Brian Eagling

A Harold Wood councillor is calling on Havering residents to thank the borough’s refuse collectors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Brian Eagling, a former Mayor of Havering, is campaigning for residents to recognise those workers who collect waste from people’s homes.

His call comes in light of the Clap for the NHS initiative, where people show their appreciation for NHS staff on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Eagling said: “I have seen what good work the dustmen do.

“We all do it for the NHS which is great but the dustmen, I think, are worth their weight in gold. They are very, very important to us.”

The North Havering Residents Group councillor said he shouted thanks to the refuse collectors when they last came past his home.

He urged people to put a sheet of paper on their waste bin and write a thank you message for the workers to see next time they make a collection.