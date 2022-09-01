News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
National award for two ex-Havering councillors for work on Hornchurch estate

Ben Lynch

Published: 8:37 AM September 1, 2022
Mike and Jan Davis were both Havering councillors, though won their award for their work with the PETRA TMO

Two former Havering councillors have received a national award for their work in turning around a Hornchurch council estate.  

Jan Davis, 73, and Mike Davis, 77, were given the NFTMO (National Federation of Tenant Management Organisations) lifetime achievement award to the TMO sector for their work setting up the first TMO in Havering in the early 2000s. 

PETRA (Parkhill Estate Tenants' and Residents' Association) TMO is based in Hornchurch, and manages the Parkhill and Sunrise Estate next to Harrow Lodge Park on behalf of Havering Council. 

Its origins begin around 35 years ago, when Jan set up a tenants' association to tackle ongoing drug and antisocial behaviour issues. 

She met Mike, who was a councillor for Gooshays, at one of its regular council forums, and the couple later married. 

It was Mike who turned the association into a TMO in 2003, having taken over so Jan could move to be a councillor herself, representing Elm Park. 

Over the years, Jan said the TMO "made it a nice place”, even convincing Havering Council not to sell the estate to a housing association. 

On the award, she said: “It was really a sort of acknowledgement of the work that both he and I did.” 

