Former Cranham chip shop owner and community association founder dies
- Credit: Peter Veni
A man who owned a fish and chip shop in Cranham for almost 30 years has passed away.
Kenneth Veni, known as Ken, ran Veni’s in Moor Lane with his family from 1962 until his retirement in 1991.
His eldest son Peter said the father-of-two co-founded the Cranham Community Association and was a member of the parent teacher association committee at Hall Mead School.
Ken, 90, passed away at a care home in Clacton, Essex, last month after suffering from bone cancer.
He had been living there with his wife Doreen, with the couple approaching their 70th wedding anniversary.
You may also want to watch:
Peter said: “He enjoyed being at the heart of the community and was well liked.
“Well known as short tempered at times, he was a bit of a perfectionist in everything he did.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Overwhelming’ response to Romford mum’s appeal sees Christmas decorations brighten up cemetery
- 2 Councillors table motion disagreeing with council’s support for plans to scrap public notice obligation
- 3 Hospitals and GPs in east London to start receiving Covid vaccines in early December
- 4 Hornchurch, Dagenham, Haringey and Wealdstone find out FA Trophy fate
- 5 Appeal after assault at block of flats near Roneo Corner
- 6 Heritage: Night the Nazis dropped parachute bombs on Harold Wood and Romford
- 7 Hornchurch defender Cooper departs for Hemel after five year stint at Bridge Avenue
- 8 More Crossrail test trains as project enters 'crucial' phase
- 9 Man in his 60s stabbed in Romford
- 10 What’s being done to stop anti-social behaviour in Ardleigh Green?
Ken bred canaries, showcasing them in national events at the NEC in Birmingham, and also enjoyed gardening.