Former Cranham chip shop owner and community association founder dies

Published: 10:00 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:07 AM December 9, 2020

Kenneth Veni, known as Ken, has died. Credit: Peter Veni - Credit: Peter Veni

A man who owned a fish and chip shop in Cranham for almost 30 years has passed away.

Kenneth Veni, known as Ken, ran Veni’s in Moor Lane with his family from 1962 until his retirement in 1991.

His eldest son Peter said the father-of-two co-founded the Cranham Community Association and was a member of the parent teacher association committee at Hall Mead School.

Ken, 90, passed away at a care home in Clacton, Essex, last month after suffering from bone cancer.

He had been living there with his wife Doreen, with the couple approaching their 70th wedding anniversary.

You may also want to watch:

Peter said: “He enjoyed being at the heart of the community and was well liked.

“Well known as short tempered at times, he was a bit of a perfectionist in everything he did.

Ken bred canaries, showcasing them in national events at the NEC in Birmingham, and also enjoyed gardening.