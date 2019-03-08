Eviction notice served to Harold Hill travellers

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford.

Two traveller camps that have been set up in Harold Hill since Sunday have now been served eviction notices by the police.

The two illegal encampments in Harold Hill, one in Gooshays Gardens and another in Melksham Green were served an eviction notice yesterday by Insp McElroy of the Havering Safer Neighbourhood Team following complains of anti-social behaviours, crime and unhygienic conduct.

Reports from residents suggest travellers had also broken into a field on Farringdon Avenue earlier this week.

The Metropolitan police and Havering Council will return to the sites at 11am today to enforce the order.