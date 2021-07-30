Parkrun returns to east London: Where can you join in?
- Credit: Louis Du Plessis
Thousands of runners returned to their weekly parkrun last Saturday (July 24) after more than a year’s absence, and more events are set to return in August.
Parkruns are free, weekly, community running events which run across the world.
There are 587 volunteer-run events in the UK, running every Saturday morning at 9am.
The runs are 5k and take place in parks and open spaces with no time limit.
Here are all the east London parkruns available in August:
You may also want to watch:
Barking Park
Barking parkrun consists of two laps around tarmac paths.
Most Read
- 1 Chronically ill Romford man's fight for diagnosis after being told problem is psychological
- 2 Action promised over 'lorry parking forcing children to walk in busy road'
- 3 'Lovely service': Initial impressions of Kem Cetinay's restaurant Array
- 4 Lower Thames Crossing: How would Upminster be affected?
- 5 Harold Hill man pleads guilty to Chris Whitty assault
- 6 Romford ‘best in region’ chef shares his cooking tip and favourite dish
- 7 Daniel Laskos stabbing: Teens charged with murder to face court
- 8 'He was petrified': Rainham mother calls for more action on bullying
- 9 'Unexplained' Collier Row death 'not believed to be suspicious'
- 10 Covid stats show cases rising across east London boroughs
The course starts near the park cafe, with toilet facilities available nearby.
The park is a 10-minute walk from Barking train station. Bus numbers 5, 62, EL2 and EL3 all stop outside the park at the Hulse Avenue/Barking Park stop.
Barking parkrun returned on Saturday, July 24.
Beckton District Park South, Beckton
Runners meet at the Will Thorne Pavilion in Beckton District Park South.
The course is one 2.4km lap followed by one 2.6km lap and utilises paths around the park, the perimeter of the football fields and part of the Beckton Corridor. It is run on a mixture of grass and tarmac.
Buses 300 and 376 stop adjacent to the start, while a large number of bus routes stop at Beckton Bus Station less than a kilometre away.
A number of DLR stations – including Royal Albert, Beckton Park and Beckton – are also within a kilometre of the green space.
Beckton parkrun returned on Saturday, July 24.
Hackney Marshes, Hackney
The Hackney Marshes parkrun is run on a mixture of grass and paved tracks and consists of an out and back route with views of the Olympic site and a stretch following the River Lea navigation canal.
Toilets are available in the Hackney Marshes Centre in the southeast corner of the main marsh, 400m from the start.
The 308, 276, 236 and W15 buses run very close to the start of the course and the closest rail stations are Homerton and Hackney Wick.
Hackney Marshes parkrun returned on Saturday 24.
Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch
This one-lap course is run on a mixture of tarmac paths, trail paths and grass and starts at the Warren Drive car park.
There are toilets a five- to 10-minute walk away from the start at the Hornchurch sports centre.
The nearest underground station is Elm Park and the 252 from Romford stops nearby.
Harrow Lodge parkrun returned on Saturday, July 24.
Mile End
Mile End parkrun begins in front of the Mile End Stadium and runs through Mile End Park, over the Green Bridge, and along the canal towpath. The course is run on a mixture of tarmac and towpath.
Full shower and changing facilities are available at Mile End Stadium. Lockers are available for 20p, which is non-refundable.
309, 277, D6 and D7 buses run close to the start of the course, the closest tube station is Mile End and the nearest DLR station is Limehouse.
Mile End parkrun restarts on August 7.
Raphael Park, Romford
The run at Raphael Park on Main Road is three laps – two long, one short. The entire course is run on tarmac and the start and finish are both close to the bandstand.
Toilets are available on the side of the cafe building by the children’s play area, roughly 500m from the bandstand.
Raphael Park is 1.5km from Romford station.
This event returned on Saturday, July 24.
Valentines Park, Ilford
The Valentines parkrun consists of two anti-clockwise laps of the park’s flat tarmac paths, starting and ending at the far end of the boating lake.
Toilets, including disabled toilets accessible by RADAR key, are located at the Valentines Park Cafe near the start and finish line, with further facilities located by the Gardener’s Cottage Cafe in the north of the park.
The nearest tube station is Gants Hill, which is around a 10- to 15-minute walk from the beginning of the race.
Ilford Station is also nearby and several bus routes travel along Cranbrook Road alongside the park.
Valentines parkrun returned on Saturday, July 24, and recently put out a request for more volunteers to ensure a regular event takes place.
Victoria Dock
The course is a double out-and-back on the northside of Victoria Dock, entirely along the dockside path.
There is free tea and coffee at the end of each run in the Crystal Community Hut, which also has a disabled toilet.
Bus routes 147, 241 and 474 all stop nearby and Royal Victoria DLR is a walk away.
Victoria Dock parkrun will return on July 31.
Wanstead Flats, Wanstead
Runners meet at Harrow Road changing pavilion on Wanstead Flats Playing Fields. The way-marked course, run on a mixture of grass and trails, spans Harrow Road and Bush Wood and comprises two laps of 2.5km.
Leytonstone High Road overground and rail stations are half a mile away, and Leytonstone tube station is also less than a mile. Buses 58 or 308 stop nearby.
Wanstead parkrun returned on Saturday, July 24.
Weald Country Park, Brentwood
The Brentwood parkrun is run on a mixture of gravel paths, woodland trail paths and grass.
The run starts near the visitor centre at the main car park and consists of a single undulating lap marked with wooden posts. Deer sightings are not uncommon along the route.
Brentwood train station is just under three miles away, and the nearest bus stop is a 1.5-mile walk away, through the country park.
Brentwood parkrun returned on Saturday, July 24.