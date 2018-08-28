Where to go for the right NHS help this Christmas in Havering

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 December 2018

Havering residents can book in for evening and weekend appointments at GP hubs in the borough. Picture: PA

Havering residents can book in for evening and weekend appointments at GP hubs in the borough. Picture: PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

People who need to see a GP or practice nurse urgently in Havering can book appointments on weekday evenings, weekends and bank holidays this winter.

The festive period is one of the busiest times of the year for the NHS.

Havering residents can book in for evening and weekend appointments at GP hubs in the borough with same day, urgent appointments being available every weekday between 6.30pm and 10pm and on Saturdays and Sundays between 8am to 8pm.

North Street Medical Care in North Street, Romford and the Rosewood Medical Centre in Astra Close, Hornchurch are the GP Hubs in the borough where these appointments are available.

Anyone registered with a GP in Havering can book an appointment.

Dr Atul Aggarwal, GP and NHS Havering CCG chair: “We understand our patients are leading increasingly busy lives and there is now much more demand to be able to see a GP or nurse urgently outside normal working hours.

“Having services later in the evening, and at weekends and bank holidays, makes it easier for people to be seen more quickly and at a time that better suits them, and this even includes being able to see a GP on Christmas day.”

The appointments can be booked by calling your own GP practice as usual during working hours, calling the booking line directly on 020 3770 1888 or by calling NHS 111.

“Every year people wait in A&E when they may have been able to access quicker and more appropriate treatment elsewhere,” said Dr Aggarwal.

“That is why this festive period, we are asking local people to remember that A&E isn’t the place to go for any problem.

“Choosing alternatives to A&E allows emergency departments to concentrate their efforts on those who really need it.”

Residents are advised to make sure that they are prepared by requesting any repeat prescriptions that they might need, and by keeping their medicine cabinet at home stocked with supplies.

For life threatening emergencies, residents are advised to call 999 immediately. For more information visit nhs.uk/staywell.

Where to go for the right NHS help this Christmas in Havering

Havering residents can book in for evening and weekend appointments at GP hubs in the borough. Picture: PA

